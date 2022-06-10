Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Corning were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.26 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

