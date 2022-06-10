Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.