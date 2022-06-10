Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $187,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $516.15 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.00 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

