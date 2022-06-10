Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,694,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 550,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

