Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $233.95 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $228.00 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.