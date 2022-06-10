Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $125,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

