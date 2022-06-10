Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $151,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.