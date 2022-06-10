Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after buying an additional 6,909,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

