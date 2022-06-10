Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 7,000 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

