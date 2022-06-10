Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 1,350 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

