Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 119 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.