Citigroup Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $6.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

AVYA stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Avaya has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $416.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Avaya by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

