Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,134,998. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $79.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

