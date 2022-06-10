Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,278. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

