Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $84.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

CIEN stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,370 shares of company stock worth $1,904,684. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 564.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,455,000 after buying an additional 86,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

