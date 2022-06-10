Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

