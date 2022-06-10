Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

CHDN stock opened at $205.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

