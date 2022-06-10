China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

