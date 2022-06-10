Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 150,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

