Chia Network Hits Market Cap of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

