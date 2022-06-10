Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $4.39 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $15.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,100.73% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. 136,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

