Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,495 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.10% of TriMas worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

