Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Selective Insurance Group worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

SIGI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,634. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

