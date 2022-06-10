Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Plexus worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Plexus by 40.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Plexus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Plexus by 175.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

