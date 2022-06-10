Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

PSN traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.