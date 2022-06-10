Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of PS Business Parks worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $187.49. 2,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,552. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.83. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

PS Business Parks Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.