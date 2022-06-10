Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

