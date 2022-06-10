ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $21.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock worth $30,214,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

