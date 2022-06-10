ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $21.96 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock worth $30,214,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.