Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.07. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 4,576 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

