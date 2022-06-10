Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.07. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 4,576 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charge Enterprises (CRGE)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.