CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 3.4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.07 and last traded at $91.91. 30,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,129,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

