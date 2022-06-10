Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $26.10. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 565 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 80.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.