Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of CCS opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $134,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

