Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 5.4%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
A number of research analysts have commented on CELU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 1,119,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
