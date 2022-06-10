Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Up 5.4%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $698.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 1,119,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

