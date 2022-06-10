Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $66.02

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.02, but opened at $63.13. Celsius shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 3,277 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.
The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.
In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 78.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 17.1% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.