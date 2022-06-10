Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $66.02

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.02, but opened at $63.13. Celsius shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 3,277 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 78.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 17.1% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

