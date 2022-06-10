Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

