Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.