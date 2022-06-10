Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 126.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 336,291 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

