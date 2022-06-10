Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $19.44 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000279 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038859 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00195178 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.