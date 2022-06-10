Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.49

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 81232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.3727 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

