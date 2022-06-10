Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $17,318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $1,205,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 3,337,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

