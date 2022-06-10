Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.76 and last traded at C$25.76. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

