Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$67.00 and last traded at C$67.36, with a volume of 1098474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.79.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.