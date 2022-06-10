Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

