Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). Cameco posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Cameco stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 191,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Cameco has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -230.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

