Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,706 shares of company stock valued at $41,986,301. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.