Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

