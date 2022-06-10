Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
