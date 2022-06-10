Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.87.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

