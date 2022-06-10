Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)
