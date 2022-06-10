Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $17.81 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00195824 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,757,093,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,288,344 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

