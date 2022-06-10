Bytecoin 1-Day Volume Hits $10,984.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $10,984.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00602760 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

